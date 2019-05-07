Core Gold Files ni 43-101 Technical Report for Dynasty Goldfield Project in Ecuador

VANCOUVER, May 07, 2019 - Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGLD, OTCQX: CGLDF) is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) entitled, “Dynasty Goldfield Project – Celica, Loja Province, Ecuador” (the “2018 Technical Report”), containing an updated current mineral resource estimate.

The 2018 Technical Report, with an effective date of December 31, 2018 and dated May 6, 2019, was prepared for the Company by Consulting Geologist Mr. Allen J. Maynard, BAppSC (Geol), MAIG, MAusIMM, of Al Maynard & Associates, an independent qualified person under NI 43-101.

The 2018 Technical Report was prepared according to NI 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 to support disclosures made by Core Gold in its 2018 Annual Information Form regarding the Dynasty Goldfield Project.

A copy of the 2018 Technical Report can be accessed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, or on the Company’s website at www.coregoldinc.com.

About Dynasty Goldfield

The 100%-owned Dynasty Goldfield Project in Ecuador is part of the larger Dynasty Copper-Gold Belt extending north from Peru. The Dynasty Goldfield Project is located at the southern end of the Occidental Andean Cordillera, 25km from the Peruvian border.

About Core Gold Inc.

The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project. Mineral is treated at the Company’s wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Linderos and Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.

For further information please contact:

Core Gold Inc.

Mark Bailey, Interim CEO, Director

Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3Z3

Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822

Email: info@coregoldinc.com

