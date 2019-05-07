Austin Resources to Hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 - Austin Resources Ltd. ("Austin" or the "Corporation") (TSX-Venture Exchange - AUT) has announced that it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 30, 2019 (the “Meeting”). At that meeting, shareholders will have the opportunity to review and consider the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, to elect the directors for the ensuing year, to consider, and if thought advisable, to approve the consolidation of the Corporation’s common shares on up to a five for one (5:1) basis, to re-appoint UHY McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditors for the Corporation, to re-approve the Corporation’s stock option plan and to transact any further business that may come before the meeting.



The Corporation would like to highlight that there was an error in the proxy that was previously filed on under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A corrected proxy has been filed on the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

