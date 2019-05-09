American Battery Metals Corporation Appoints Axel Drefahl as Lead Chemist

INCLINE VILLAGE, May 9, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corp. (OTCQB: ABML) (http://lithiumore.net) (the ''Company''), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, is pleased to announced the appointment of Axel Drefahl as its Lead Chemist.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/544771/American%20Battery%20Logo.jpg

Born in Germany, Axel Drefahl earned his Masters in Chemistry from the University of GÃ¶ttingen and his PhD in Natural Sciences from the Technical University of Munich. He worked for Comstock Mining Inc. for most of 2014, where he performed gold bullion assays and worked in precious-metal hydrometallurgy. From there, he worked with Cycladex, Inc., evaluating molecular-recognition-driven metal leaching procedures at one of Comstock's mine-sites to produce efficient, environmentally friendly extraction of gold from varying resource materials. His interest in process development, especially regarding extraction, separation and recycling of battery metals, led him to meet Doug Cole, CEO of American Battery Metals Corp.. Mr. Drefahl is looking forward to reviewing the brine samples and using that information to design the optimal process for metal extraction.

American Battery Metals Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, commented, ''We are so pleased to have Axel join our team as our lead chemist. Not only is he an expert in this field, but he is also intimate with our new lab in Nevada. We have very senior chemistry advisors who will be helping him as well. With Axel on board, our value proposition in all three of our Battery Metal divisions; Mining, Extraction and Recycling has just improved tremendously.''

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corp. (http://lithiumore.net) (OTCQB: ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

p775-434-4744

info@lithiumore.net

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544771/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-Appoints-Axel-Drefahl-as-Lead-Chemist