Completion of Draft EIS Comment Period Marks Another Key Step Forward for Black Butte Copper

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, May 15, 2019 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the 60-day comment period for the Company’s Black Butte Copper Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) has now closed.



The Draft EIS was prepared by an independent third-party environmental expert for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (“MT DEQ”).

The comment period included three public meetings in Great Falls, Livingston and White Sulphur Springs, Montana as well as two webinars. A link to the Draft EIS can be found on our website, www.sandfireamerica.com, along with a link to our community presentation, which provides a detailed overview of the Project.

The next step in the MT DEQ’s process will be to respond to public comments and issue a final EIS. The MT DEQ can then issue a Record of Decision (ROD) that approves the application as submitted, approves the application with modifications, or denies the application if it does not meet the laws of the State of Montana. This could potentially occur as early as the September Quarter of 2019.

Commenting on the completion of the Draft EIS public comment period, Rob Scargill, CEO and VP Project Development, said:

“Public participation is a key element in making sure that a project of this importance, both economically and environmentally, is implemented to the highest caliber. We would like to thank those who took the time to comment on both sides of the issue, making this a robust process. We now look forward to the DEQ’s review of comments, followed by completion of the permitting process in the summer.”

The preparation of a Feasibility Study (FS) for Black Butte Copper Project is progressing with the recent finalization of the process flow sheets, reagents regime and geology wireframes for the Johnny Lee Upper and Lower Copper Zones.

The Black Butte Copper Project is a proposed to be a showcase underground mine, designed and engineered to provide economic opportunity to Central Montana while fully protecting Sheep Creek and Smith River Watershed.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

