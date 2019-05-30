Blackrock Gold Outlines Summer Work Program on Silver Cloud

Vancouver, May 30, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") reports that planning is now underway for our 2019 summer work program to identify new and follow up on existing low-sulphidation epithermal drill targets on the Silver Cloud project.

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer: "With the recent addition of Bill Howald to the team, who previously oversaw exploration of Silver Cloud while with Placer Dome, we are excited to hit the ground running with the project and follow up on ideas over 15 years in the making while continuing discussions with strategic partners. Over the summer months we intend to undertake an IP survey targeting two specific areas of interest; from the workings of the former Silver Cloud mine extending to Northwest Canyon, and the westernmost extension from Hecla's Hollister mine by acquiring approximately 50 line km of gradient-array induced polarization geophysics. The Company has completed the collection of roughly 1000 soil samples from the eastern half of the project. In addition, a program of detailed mapping will be implemented to refine the geologic and alteration picture. The goal of the plan is to have targets in hand by Fall, with the aim of bringing drilling back to the project for the first time in well over a decade. Geologic cross sections show gold intercepts in the Placer Dome and Teck drill holes (12.2 m grading 5.53 g/t Au and 1.5m grading 157.7 g/t Au respectively) line up at the same elevation along an east-west zone with 1500 meters of strike potential within the volcanic rocks. The geologic similarities to the Midas mine make this target a top priority."

The Silver Cloud property is a large, 4,537-hectare (11,210 acres) claim block, strategically located on the Northern Nevada Rift within north-central Nevada, the richest gold mining area in North America. Silver Cloud, like both the nearby Midas and Hollister mines, has identified the presence of low-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag banded veins. At Silver Cloud, despite the extensive presence of mercury-bearing silica sinters on the surface, the property has not been extensively or systematically drill tested. A limited drill program completed by Teck (10 holes) between 1999 and 2001 encountered 157.7 g/t Au over 1.5 meters immediately below the Silver Cloud mercury mine, and subsequent to that, in 2002 Placer-Dome drilled 5.53 g/t Au over 12.2 meters in the Northwest Canyon target area, confirming the presence of high-grade gold mineralization at depth on multiple areas throughout the project. Between both Teck and Placer, less than 8000m of drilling has been on the project at depth. Blackrock is following up on these results.





Silver Cloud Map



To view an enhanced version of the Silver Cloud Map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/45133_9b74171bb47eb99f_002full.jpg

About Blackrock

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on their Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project, located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

www.blackrockgold.ca

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: apollard@blackrockgoldcorp.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45133