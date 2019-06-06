Coro Mining Marimaca Exploration Update: Additional Atahualpa Drilling Intersects Higher Grade Zones

VANCOUVER, June 06, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce an update for the Company’s Marimaca Project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. A fourth batch of 18 RC holes for 4,466 metres has been completed at Atahualpa, bringing the total number reported to 75 holes for 20,516 metres. The fourth batch is in addition to the original work program at Atahualpa and will provide a fuller understanding of the faulting and feeder zones which control the higher-grade zones at the northern extension of Atahualpa.

Highlights

Results from the additional drilling confirmed oxide mineralisation including:

Hole ATR-72

From 6 to 50 metres, 44 metres averaging 0.91% CuT.

Hole ATR-74

4 to 58 metres, 54 metres averaging 0.85% CuT.

Hole ATR-86

From 20 to 102 metres, 82 metres averaging 0.6% CuT.

Results from the additional drilling provides new evidence of mixed oxide-secondary sulphide and primary sulphide intercepts including:

Hole ATR-68

From 272 to 300 metres, 28 metres of copper sulphide mineralization averaging 0.95% CuT.

Hole ATR-71

From 146 to 190 metres, 44 metres of mixed oxide-secondary sulphide copper sulphide mineralization averaging 0.87% CuT.

Hole ATR-96

From 26 to 122 metres, 96 metres of oxide and mixed mineralization averaging 0.76% CuT

Commenting on the results, Sergio Rivera, VP of Exploration said: “The results from Atahualpa to date continue to exceed my expectations, in terms of both the size of the mineralized area and the grades. These additional drill holes were designed to provide a better understanding of the main geological features in the northern part of the Marimaca deposit and the data will be used in the estimation of the enlarged mineral resource for the project, which remains on track for publication in the third quarter of 2019. The additional results show the emergence of certain high-grade areas which we had not expected as well as attractive mixed oxide, secondary sulphide and primary sulphide mineralization. Additional drill holes have now been completed and we anticipate releasing more results in the coming weeks.”



Further Information

The fourth batch of drill results from Atahualpa further confirm the trend of mineralization running northwards from the Marimaca 1-23 area where a resource has already been established, as illustrated in Figure 1 below. This batch was in addition to the originally planned exploration work program and designed to:

Test the extension of the northward trending feeders which characterise this area, with east west oriented holes.



Confirm the nature of mineralization and in particular the continuity of structures and extension of oxide mineralization between them.



Confirm the presence of higher-grade areas.

The first objective has been accomplished with results from holes ATR-58, 74 and 86 which demonstrate the quality and continuity of attractive copper oxide in the area previously sampled by underground working that mined high-grade north-south trending feeders. The second objective was also achieved, with all the 310° and 220° azimuth-oriented holes intercepting oxide mineralization at different copper grades that confirm the continuity of mineralization in between the feeders, hosted by parallel fractured and dyke intruded wall rock. Finally, the emergence of high-grade zones is evidenced by holes such as ATR 73, 76 and especially ATR 96. In addition to the high-grade copper oxide intervals, it is notable that drilling encountered more mixed, enriched and primary mineralization than had previously been found in other areas of the deposit.

The data will be used to aid the interpretation of all the results so far in calculating the enlarged Mineral Resources Ltd. for the Marimaca Phase II project, anticipated in the third quarter of 2019. Some further additional drilling has been completed to better understand higher-grade mineralised cores with the data due back from the laboratory in the coming weeks.

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2-metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Figure 2: Atahualpa Intersections

Hole TD (m) From To m %CuT Type ATR-58 200 42 134 92 0.46 Oxide and 104 134 30 0.35 Oxide ATR-59 250 20 106 86 0.39 Oxide including 90 106 16 1.03 Oxide and 134 172 38 0.35 Oxide ATR-60 250 74 104 30 0.56 Oxide - Enriched and 172 228 56 0.42 Mixed - Enriched - Primary ATR-61 200 0 24 24 0.35 Oxide ATR-67 250 66 98 32 0.31 Oxide and 118 158 40 0.34 Oxide - Mixed - Enriched and 202 230 28 0.72 Oxide - Mixed - Enriched ATR-68 350 96 126 30 0.43 Oxide - Mixed and 200 216 16 0.32 Primary and 264 308 44 0.66 Primary ATR-69 300 50 90 40 0.47 Oxide and 112 128 16 0.33 Mixed - Primary and 140 164 24 0.53 Oxide including 154 164 10 1.01 Oxide and 232 244 12 0.70 Mixed - Oxide ATR-71 250 10 38 28 0.40 Oxide and 146 190 44 0.87 Oxide - Enriched ATR-72* 66 6 50 44 0.91 Oxide including 22 50 28 1.30 Oxide ATR-73 350 122 152 30 0.36 Mixed - Enriched and 174 208 34 0.41 Oxide - Primary including 198 208 10 1.06 Primary and 272 280 8 4.07 Primary ATR-74** 200 4 70 66 0.74 Oxide

Atahualpa intersections continued,



ATR-76 250 82 100 18 0.44 Oxide - Enriched and 116 136 20 1.40 Enriched - Primary and 224 248 24 0.51 Mixed ATR-86 250 20 102 82 0.60 Oxide ATR-88*** 200 2 22 20 0.41 Oxide and 32 70 38 0.44 Oxide and 100 106 6 0.48 Mixed ATR-89 300 220 286 66 0.43 Primary - Oxide - Enriched ATR-91 300 134 154 20 0.34 Oxide - Mixed and 176 210 34 0.44 Oxide - Mixed - Primary ATR-95 250 94 112 18 0.42 Oxide ATR-96 250 26 122 96 0.76 Oxide-Mixed and 204 222 18 0.85 Primary including 210 220 10 1.41 Primary

* From 50 to 66 metres includes 16 metres not recovered due to passing through an historic underground working

** From 48 to 50 metres includes 2 metres not recovered due to passing through an historic underground working

*** From 62 to 66 metres includes 4 metres not recovered due to passing through an historic underground working

Figure 3: Atahualpa Drill Collars

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth ATR-58 374939.5 7436102.0 1069.1 280 -60 200 ATR-59 374855.3 7436363.2 1086.1 270 -60 250 ATR-60 375025.7 7436226.6 1083.7 270 -60 250 ATR-61 374833.2 7436097.5 1027.3 270 -60 200 ATR-67 375027.5 7436088.4 1110.8 220 -60 250 ATR-68 375213.6 7435808.3 1083.0 270 -60 350 ATR-69 374956.1 7436140.8 1070.9 220 -60 300 ATR-71 374969.2 7436208.2 1076.3 270 -60 250 ATR-72 374879.8 7436067.2 1029.5 220 -60 66 ATR-73 375117.8 7435892.0 1127.8 220 -60 350 ATR-74 374858.9 7436195.0 1016.8 270 -60 200 ATR-76 375143.0 7435801.1 1084.5 220 -60 250 ATR-86 374923.3 7435992.3 1029.7 270 -60 250 ATR-88 374863.0 7436193.9 1017.1 220 -60 200 ATR-89 375062.3 7435866.5 1093.2 310 -60 300 ATR-91 375050.4 7435901.1 1094.3 270 -60 300 ATR-95 375143.0 7435805.9 1084.6 310 -60 250 ATR-96 374927.7 7435990.6 1030.1 220 -60 250

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization of the Marimaca Phase I and II exploration program was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

