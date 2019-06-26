Durango Reports AGM Results

Vancouver, June 26, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces the results of its annual general meeting held Tuesday June 25, 2019 in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy, representing an aggregate of 8,074,108 shares, being 19.85 per cent of the 40,669,907 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of May 21, 2019.

All five nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Marcy Kiesman, Twila Jensen, Melanie MacKay, Thea Koshman and Joanne Freeze were re-elected as directors of Durango for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved Durango's 10 per cent rolling stock option plan and re-appointed Crowe MacKay LLP chartered accountants for the 2019-year audit.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support. We remain focused on bringing value to our shareholders through exploration, drilling and expansion of Durango's properties. We look forward to an exciting exploration year and continued escalation of gold prices in 2019."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.