92 Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of the 2019 Exploration Program at Corvette-FCI, Quebec

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2019 - 92 Resources Corp. (the € Company €) (TSX.V: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to site with exploration now underway at the Corvette-FCI Property, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The Corvette-FCI Property (the € Property €) is comprised of the wholly owned Corvette claim block as well as the FCI-East and FCI-West claim blocks held under Option from Osisko Mining Inc. ( € Osisko €). Situated approximately 10 km south of the all-season Trans-Taiga Road and powerline, within the James Bay Region of Quebec, the Property is directly adjacent to the south of Midland Exploration €™s Mythril Property (TSX.V: MD) and immediately east of Azimut Exploration €™s Pikwa Property (TSX.V: AZM). See Figure 1 at end.

A field crew of four (4) persons will complete surface exploration work on the Property consisting of prospecting, rock sampling, and soil sampling. Specific attention will be given to the Golden Gap Prospect (3.1 to 109 g/t Au in outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole), and the Lac Bruno Prospect (1.0 to 38.1 g/t Au in boulder). Both gold prospects are situated within prospective exploration trends extending across the Property over a combined distance of more than 20 km. An east-west copper trend, identified to the south of Golden Gap, will also be explored. This copper exploration trend has seen only limited attention historically; however, it is host to numerous copper occurrences including the Tyrone-T9 Prospect with 3.36% Cu in grab sample (see news releases dated April 24, 2019, and June 19, 2019).

In addition, the lithium exploration trend extending across the FCI-East claim block will be explored. Prior work indicates a sizable, well-mineralized system, with associated strong tantalum component, is present in the area (see news release dated September 11, 2018).

The field program is anticipated to last three to four weeks and will orient the approach to, and focus of, the next phase of exploration over the Property. The 2019 exploration of the Property is being carried out by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and managed out of Quebec.

Figure 1: Corvette-FCI Property with regional highlights.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, a Permit holder with the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective properties that position it strongly for the worlds continuing shift to high tech and green technologies including base and precious metals, and lithium.

The Company €™s primary assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (under Option from Osisko Mining for 75% interest) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-copper-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Tyrone-T9 Prospect with 1.15% Cu over 2.1 m in channel sampling, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@92resources.com or visit www.92resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

€ ADRIAN LAMOUREUX €

Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, € forward-looking statements €. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including € anticipates €, € believes €, € intends €, € estimates €, € expects € and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company €™s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

