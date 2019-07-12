Royal Road Minerals Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, July 12, 2019 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company"), a gold and copper focused mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Aamer Siddiqui has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Siddiqui, CPA, CA, is a Manager at Marrelli Support Services Inc., and provides accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and US exchanges.
Dr. Timothy Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We have worked with the team at Marrelli in the past and I am pleased to be working with them once again, we welcome Aamer to the Royal Road Minerals team and look forward to working with him."
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact: Dr. Timothy Coughlin President and Chief Executive Officer
