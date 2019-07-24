Norsemont II Receives Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Argentum Silver

Toronto, July 24, 2019 - Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL) ("Argentum") is pleased to announce that the requisite approval by shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Norsemont II Resources Corp. ("Norsemont") has been obtained at the special meeting of shareholders of Norsemont held on June 23, 2019 in connection with the acquisition by Argentum of all the issued and outstanding securities of Norsemont in exchange for common shares in the capital of Argentum (the "Transaction"). At the meeting, a special resolution approving the Transaction was approved by 100% of the votes cast by shareholders of Norsemont present in person or by proxy.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to several conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") final acceptance and completion of due diligence. In connection therewith, Norsemont is currently preparing a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Cochavara Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and its audited financial statements in order to satisfy the filing requirements of the TSXV.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of Argentum should be considered speculative.

About Argentum Silver Corp.

Argentum Silver is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol ASL. Argentum hold 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge Property located at the southern end of the Quesnel Trough 50 km north of Kamloops, British Columbia. The property consists of 20 mining claims covering 2,151 hectares near the town of Barrière. The project hosts vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization in seams and pods in altered ultramafic to intermediate intrusive rocks which form a portion of a large Late Triassic Poison Creek diorite intrusion complex. The near-surface exposure of vanadiferous magnetite is an attractive exploration target that may not require chemical processing for the liberation of a magnetite concentrate. Argentum feels it is a good entry into what is becoming one of the most sought-after commodities in the battery-metal sector.

For more information contact:

Gary Nassif, President & CEO

416-855-9304

gnassif@argentumsilvercorp.com

