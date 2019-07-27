Crystal Lake Mining Corp. Amends Agreement with Sassy Resources

Vancouver, July 26, 2019 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG-FF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 25, 2019, the Company has amended the arrangement agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sassy Resources Corporation, in order to fully align the agreement with U.S. securities laws. Financial terms of the arrangement remain the same. The amended arrangement agreement is dated for reference July 25, 2019, and is available at www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

A CEO for Sassy is expected to be announced during the first half of August. Sassy is also launching a first phase of exploration next month at its Foremore claims directly north of Crystal Lake's Newmont Lake Project in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp.





About Crystal Lake Mining



Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.





On Behalf of the Board of Directors, CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.



"Richard Savage"

President & CEO

Email: info@crystallakemining.com, www.crystallakemining.com







For further information please contact:



MarketSmart Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 261-4466

Toll Free: +1 (877) 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca



Momentum Public Relations

Tel: +1 (514) 815-7473

Email: mark@momentumpr.com







This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

