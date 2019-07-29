Jupiter Gold Corporation Welcomes New Institutional Investor

BELO HORIZONTE, July 29, 2019 - via OTC PR WIRE -- Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) (“Jupiter Gold” or the “Company”) today reported that it has received an initial equity investment from U.S. institutional investor Warberg Asset Management LLC.



Marc Fogassa, CEO of the Company commented, “We’re excited about value creation in the next several months, and honored to have Warberg as shareholder.”

Jupiter Gold has never issued any debt, relying only on equity capital. Jupiter Gold is a gold royalty company and it also fully owns several exploratory-stage projects in gold, palladium, and platinum. Its first royalty project is the Pindaíba Project in Minas Gerais, for which it receives 50% of the gold revenues. Additionally, Jupiter Gold owns 100% of several other gold projects, one of which also has potential for palladium and platinum. In aggregate, the Company’s owned mineral rights total over 100,000 acres.

Jupiter Gold’s annual financial statements are audited by a U.S. auditor. The Company files required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its common stock trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol JUPGF and its shares may be transacted through various brokers-dealers such as TD Ameritrade, Inc., Glendale Securities, Inc. and Charles Schwab Corp.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) currently holds a 47% ownership stake in Jupiter Gold.

About Us

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.’s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that its projects, as of now, do not have measured “reserves” as such term is specifically defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

