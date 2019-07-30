American Battery Metals Corporation to Lower its Processing Costs with Significant Solar Farm

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWRIE / July 30, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the € Company €), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent with renewable energy development company Panel The Planet, Inc. to explore grid-tied or captive renewable energy project(s) on Company owned land. The goal is to provide cost effective power for lithium mining and processing and also to potentially generate ancillary revenue for the company through power purchase agreements (PPAs) with state of Nevada utility NV Energy.

It is American Battery Metals Corp. €™s intention to continuously find ways to make operations more efficient, profitable, and environmentally-sustainable while generating value for shareholders throughout the lithium exploration and mining processes.

American Battery Metals Corp. Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole, stated, € A solar or solar-plus-storage system can provide cost effective power for our lithium extraction and processing, while potentially tapping into the sizable funds allocated by NV Energy to secure clean energy to meet Nevada €™s renewable energy goals. €

Cole, added, € Mining companies must continually evolve to operate in environmentally responsible ways. American Battery Metals Corp. takes seriously our responsibility to be good stewards of the lands upon which we operate. €

Mark Latham, Chief Executive Officer of Panel The Planet, stated € As a registered developer with NV Energy we look to bring our commercial project expertise to American Battery Metals Corporation €™s operations in Railroad Valley with the goal of providing renewable energy for on-site use and potentially for PPAs with NV Energy to participate in the state utility €™s 50% renewable by 2030/100% carbon free by 2050 targets as per Nevada Senate Bill 358. €

About Panel The Planet, Inc.

Panel The Planet is a California licensed (#1035963) solar and renewable energy project development company registered with Nevada Energy.

For more information, please visit: http://www.PanelThePlanet.com

American Battery Metals Corp.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB: ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

