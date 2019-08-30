Nordic Gold Provides Annual and Special Meeting Results

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - August 30, 2019 - Nordic Gold Inc. (TSXV:NOR) ("Nordic" or the "Company") Further to the Company's press release dated July 2, 2019, the Company is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 28, 2019. At such Meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions, namely:

1.the election of Brian Wesson, Clyde Wesson and Yvette Harrison to serve as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

2.appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

3.approving the Company's rolling stock option plan; and

4.approving the proposed services agreement (the "Services Agreement") dated July 2, 2019, entered into between the Company, Lionsbridge Capital Ltd. and Westech International Pty Ltd., and the corresponding change of management ("Change of Management"), as more fully described in the Company's press release on July 2, 2019 and management information circular for the Meeting.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on July 17, 2019 conditionally approved the filing of the Services Agreement and Change of Management subject to obtaining disinterested shareholder approval at the Meeting. The Company will now file final documentation with the TSXV as required in its conditional approval letter.

About the Company

Nordic Gold Inc. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and was previously financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement provided by Pandion Mine Finance. The Laiva Gold Mine is currently not in production and is on 'care and maintenance'.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

