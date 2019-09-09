TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced that management will be attending and presenting at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference which will be held between September 10-13.
Chris Bradbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer of Superior Gold will be providing a company update at 8:00 am MT on Thursday, September 12.
This presentation can be viewed live by clicking here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2019/09/11/precious-metals-summit
If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, the presentation will be available on the Company's website: https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations/2019/
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-to-present-at-precious-metals-summit-in-colorado-300912729.html
SOURCE Superior Gold
Contact Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293
