Royal Road Minerals Announces Management Change and Incentive Stock Option Grant

Toronto, September 23, 2019 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company"), a gold and copper focused mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce a leadership change and the award of stock options under its stock option plan.

Nigel Chapman has been appointed to the position of Vice President Exploration and will be responsible for overseeing the Company's exploration activities in Colombia and Nicaragua. Nigel has a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Geology from Liverpool University (UK) and over 28 years of mineral exploration experience in West Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, India and Australia. Prior to graduating as a geologist Nigel served with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Nigel has worked with Rio Tinto, De Beers and was formerly COO of United Kimberley Diamonds. Since 2005 Nigel has been running his own exploration businesses and has spent the last six months consulting to Royal Road and assisting the company with its exploration activities in Colombia.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Nigel to the team," said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and Chief Executive Officer. He stated further: "Nigel has worked with us for the last six months in Colombia and has made a positive material difference to the Company's progress, particularly in the prospective but complex departments of Nariño and Cauca in the country's south. The company has an impressive portfolio of gold and copper exploration projects in Nicaragua and Colombia and I sense that Nigel is relishing the challenge of developing these into significant and valuable mine assets."

The Company also announces that it has granted employee incentive stock options for its management and employees to purchase an aggregate of 12,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable until September 23, 2022 at a price of $0.25 per share and shall vest as to 30% of the options, 60 days from the grant date; as to a further 30% of the options, 90 days from the grant date; and as to the remainder of the options, 120 days from the grant date. The Company now has a total of 15,200,000 incentive stock options in issue representing 7% of the listed outstanding shares of the Company.

