Juggernaut Reports Drill Results From Midas and Empire Properties

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 diamond drilling program on its Midas and Empire properties.



Midas 2019 Drill Program:

Located 24 km southeast of Terrace, British Columbia. The 2019 drill program focused on testing several VHMS targets within the King Solomon trend that were generated from the compilation of the 2018 exploration program. This includes drill results, IP data, chip-grab-channel sample geochemistry, soil geochemistry, detailed bedrock mapping, and whole rock analysis of this prospective package of Paleozoic volcanics.

The 2019 drill program completed 9 drill holes (Figure 1) totaling 2548m and revealed several zones confirming the presence of gold and base metals in a potential VHMS to orogenic gold system near surface and at depth. These mineralized zones are typically associated with strongly silica-sericite altered volcanics and can be associated with polymetallic quartz veining throughout the King Solomon trend.

Drill Highlights:

MD-19-18 intersected several mineralized gold to copper bearing zones hosted within strongly silica-sericite altered volcanics including 6.22m of 0.313 g/t Au from 8.53 to 14.75m, 0.95m of 1.495 g/t Au with 1.940% Cu from 35.8 to 36.75m and 3.22m of 0.362 g/t Au from 93.83 to 97.05

MD-19-19 intersected 1.8m of 1.87 g/t Au from 187.7 to 189.5m indicating the presence quartz-pyrite gold bearing veins at depth

MD-19-21 displayed textures consistent with VHMS including a 0.5m interval of semi massive to massive pyrite from 47 to 47.5m containing 0.213 g/t Au with 6.03 g/t Ag and 0.368% Cu hosted within strongly sericite to silica altered rock

At depth MD-19-21 encountered several metre-scale gold mineralized zones from 162.5 to 163.5, 187.7 to 188.2 and 206 to 207m of 0.909 g/t Au, 0.965 g/t and 3.03 g/t Au respectively

MD-19-22 tested the core of a high chargeability IP anomaly due east of MD-18-16 (35.35m 0.21 g/t Au). This hole intersected a large interval (97m) of silicified-sericite-pyrite altered rock which explained the anomaly but did not encounter significant mineralization. Further down hole from the anomaly gold mineralization was encountered for 4.92 m of 0.10 g/t Au from 324.22 to 329.14 in a separate zone of strongly silicified-sericite altered rock.



Table 1. 2019 Midas Drill Hole Assay results. Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are not known. See Table 2 for hole locations, azimuth and dip.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) MD-19-17 78.0 78.8 0.8 0.915 6.2 1.130 0.039 MD-19-18 8.53 14.75 6.22 0.313 2.26 0.051 0.128 0.227 Includes 12.5 13.0 0.5 0.813 1.94 0.163 0.118 0.386 MD-19-18 33.8 34.5 0.7 0.253 1.83 0.244 MD-19-18 35.8 36.75 0.95 1.495 7.18 1.940 0.019 MD-19-18 53.0 54.0 1 0.432 2.97 0.644 MD-19-18 93.83 97.05 3.22 0.362 0.67 0.027 0.015 MD-19-19 125.5 127.5 2 0.153 2.4 0.031 MD-19-19 180.7 181.2 0.5 2.68 1.7 0.025 0.026 MD-19-19 187.7 189.5 1.8 1.87 1.47 0.020 0.024 Includes 188.0 189.0 1 1.875 1.4 0.020 0.038 Includes 189.0 189.5 0.5 3.42 1.11 0.016 0.019 MD-19-20 11.7 12.45 0.75 0.17 5.58 0.081 0.508 1.560 MD-19-20 19.0 23.0 4 0.19 1.96 0.016 0.027 0.070 MD-19-20 76.0 80.0 4 0.11 2.32 0.024 MD-19-21 47.0 47.5 0.5 0.213 6.03 0.368 0.059 MD-19-21 73.6 74.15 0.55 0.415 13.35 1.325 0.110 MD-19-21 156.0 158 2 0.133 5.42 0.213 0.112 MD-19-21 160.0 160.5 0.5 0.281 3.21 0.079 1.8 MD-19-21 162.5 163.5 1 0.909 11.1 0.084 0.012 1.445 MD-19-21 187.7 188.2 0.5 0.965 8.59 0.062 0.017 MD-19-21 206.0 207.0 1 3.03 2.73 0.038 0.030 MD-19-22 139.0 139.7 0.7 0.135 2.17 0.149 0.089 MD-19-22 324.22 329.14 4.92 0.100 0.64 0.027 Includes 324.22 325.0 0.78 0.264 0.47 MD-19-22 376.0 377.0 1 0.197 0.11 MD-19-23 80.0 80.5 0.5 0.103 8.22 0.057 1.105 2.36 MD-19-23 94.1 94.6 0.5 0.201 11.15 0.065 0.653 0.979 MD-19-24 271.8 272.2 0.4 0.293 8.6 0.143 0.299 2.8 MD-19-25 7.75 9 1.25 0.156 2.25 0.200 0.441

Table 2. 2019 Midas Drill Collar Locations

Hole ID Zone Northing1 Easting1 Azimuth Dip Depth (m) MD-19-17 King Solomon 6022537 543147 240 -48 303 MD-19-18 King Solomon 6022598 543248 270 -55 282 MD-19-19 King Solomon 6023671 543092 235 -60 387 MD-19-21 King Solomon 6022644 542981 270 -48 225 MD-19-20 King Solomon 6023457 543056 235 -48 126 MD-19-22 King Solomon 6022829 543457 270 -55 417 MD-19-23 King Solomon 6023029 543025 270 -48 197 MD-19-24 King Solomon 6023145 543158 90 -50 347 MD-19-25 King Solomon 6023145 543158 270 -48 264

1 UTM Zone 9N NAD83

(Link: Midas 2019 Diamond Drill Collars Locations)

Further compilation and study of all the available data is recommended to vector in on new targets within the 2.1 x 1.6 km King Solomon Trend that remain to be drill tested.

King Solomon Zone Highlights

The British Columbia Geological Survey (BCGS; McKeown et al., 2007) mapped a conformable sequence of layered Paleozoic felsic to mafic sub-aqueous volcaniclastic rocks and documented an extensive alteration zone, with the King Solomon Trend at its core for at least 2.1 kilometers. Intense alteration system with zones of widespread gossan development, silicification, Fe-rich chloritic alteration, Na-Ca depletion, and quartz-sericite-pyrite development. Additionally, the BCGS documented massive sulphide lenses, barite lenses and veins, and stated the area southeast of Terrace is highly prospective for VHMS deposits.

Soil and rock sample geochemistry is consistent with a VHMS signature.

Newly acquired and modeled MT and IP data shows large, strong chargeability and resistivity anomalies at depth that can be traced across multiple IP lines.

The 2018 drill holes on Midas intersected gold and polymetallic mineralization MD-18-16 intersected an intensely silicified mineralized zone grading 0.21 Au g/t Au, 0.18 g/t Ag, 0.32 % Zn, 0.08 % Cu, 0.02 % Pb over 35.35 metres which we believe may be the part of a VHMS system. The discovery of this new zone, located within a regional world class VHMS setting, confirms the strong potential for the Midas property to host a significant discovery.



Empire 2019 Drill Program:

The 2019 drilling program on Empire focused on testing two targets within the upper Rockstar zone generated from the 2018 surficial grab samples and IP survey. Hole EM-19-19 tested a near surface IP anomaly and did not intersect any significant mineralization or lithology, therefore the anomaly remains unexplained. The final hole (EM-19-20) intersected 4.7m of 1.173% Cu with 0.114 g/t Au from the top of the hole. This hole tested the extent of mineralization within a Quartz-Chalcopyrite breccia (See Table 3 for drill collar information).

Table 3. 2019 Empire Drill Collar Information.

Hole ID Zone Northing1 Easting1 Azimuth Dip Depth (m) EM-19-19 Rockstar 6068142 557593 0 -88 69 EM-19-20 Rockstar 6068124 557109 0 -85 68

1 UTM Zone 9N NAD83

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President and CEO of Juggernaut states:

The results of this program indicate there remains good potential for structurally controlled and or VMHS mineralization to be discovered within the underexplored King Solomon trend on the Midas property. The 2019 data will aid in planning for future drilling as we continue to gain a better understanding of the property.

Other

All samples were crushed and pulverized at ALS Global ISO 17025:2005 accredited geochemistry lab in North Vancouver, BC. Drill core samples were crushed, split and pulverized to 250 g pulp. The sample pulps were analyzed for gold by fire assay method (Au-AA24) and were also assayed using multi-element aqua regia digestion. Samples were analyzed using ALS assay procedure ME-ICP41m and MS-ICP61m. ME-ICP is an aqua regia (partial) digestion with inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) mass atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 36 elements. MS-ICP61m is a four acid digestion with ICP mass spectrometry finish for 49 elements. Over-limit samples for copper, lead and zinc were reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (OG46 and OG62). Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

