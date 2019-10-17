Heatherdale Announces Share Consolidation Proposal

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) announces that it will begin disseminating information related to the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 14, 2019, for the consideration of a proposal to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation shares (1:5), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company believes that a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares may be required to attract new equity investment in the Company or other investments in the Company and/or its affiliates.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing the Niblack Project in southeastern Alaska.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David Copeland

Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Heatherdale Resources Ltd.