Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Heatherdale Announces Share Consolidation Proposal

00:33 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) announces that it will begin disseminating information related to the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 14, 2019, for the consideration of a proposal to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation shares (1:5), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company believes that a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares may be required to attract new equity investment in the Company or other investments in the Company and/or its affiliates.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing the Niblack Project in southeastern Alaska.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
David Copeland
Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Heatherdale Resources Ltd.



Contact
For more information on Heatherdale, visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com or contact Investor Services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Heatherdale Resources Ltd.

Heatherdale Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YF2Y
CA42245Q1090
www.heatherdaleresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap