Aftermath Silver Ltd.: Undertaking from 217643 Ontario Ltd.

Vancouver, November 15, 2019 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: FLMZF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") announces that further to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2019, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. has provided its written undertaking to the Company to not exercise any share purchase warrants issued under the Private Placement to the extent that such exercise would result in 2176423 Ontario Ltd. owning, on exercise, more than 20% of the then-issued shares of the Company. As a result, the reference in the news release to the percentage of shares held on a "partly diluted basis" is indicative only. In reliance on the undertaking given by 2176423 Ontario Ltd, the Company does not intend to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the Unit subscription since a new control person will not be created.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Ralph Rushton"
Ralph Rushton President / CEO 604-484-7855
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49805
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!