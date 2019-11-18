Howard Coyne announces a material fact update to early warning report of 7th October 2019 related to Copper North Mining Corp.

VICTORIA, Nov. 18, 2019 - Howard James Coyne announces that he has filed an update to his early warning report of 7th October 2019 in connection with the 12,423,384 Common shares of the Issuer and 775,000 warrants, representing approximately 14.5% pre and 15.4% post exercise of the 85,900,413 issued and outstanding common shares that he controls.

Howard Coyne has expanded the purposes for which he may continue to hold the shares, and determined that, in addition to the investment purposes, he may use the shares for the purpose of influencing the corporate, managerial and strategic policies of Copper North.

An early warning report reflecting the above-noted change of purpose has now been filed, a copy of which has been sent to the company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information regarding this news release and to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact Howard Coyne at 14 Macdonald Road, Whitehorse, Y1A 4L2.

Copper North Mining Corp. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("COL") and has its head office at Suite 112-1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2M6.

SOURCE Howard James Coyne