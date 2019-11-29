Tudor Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Vancouver, November 29, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.50 per share (the "FT Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to fund the exploration of the Company's Treaty Creek properties in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern B.C.

The Company has agreed to pay certain finder's fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Shares to purchasers introduced to the Company by such finders as well as non-transferrable warrants ("Finder Warrants") equal to 4% of the total number of FT Shares sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by such finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Tudor Gold at $0.50 for a period of two years from closing.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the above referenced Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management and that the Company will receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

