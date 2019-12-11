Sable Resources Ltd - Announces Appointment of Richard Godfrey as CFO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Godfrey to the position of CFO effective immediately.

Richard Godfrey is a finance professional who has been involved in the mining industry over the last 30 years, both domestic and international. He was preciously the CFO of the Company from November 2017 until September 2018. He has been directly involved in all financial and administration activities at the corporate and mine site levels, with the responsibilities for public and management reporting, internal controls, risk management, treasury, debt and equity financings and materials management. He has held the CFO or VP Finance position for JDS Silver, Capstone Mining, Lundin Mining, Breakwater Resources, Ma'aden (the Saudi Arabian Mining Company) and Triton Mining. He has also been the mine site Controller at mines located in the Yukon and the NWT.

Andrew Malashewsky has stepped down as CFO and will continue working as a consultant to Sable. The Company wishes to thank Andrew for his continuing contribution. Kelso Cartright will continue as Financial Controller for the company working under Mr. Godfrey.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing its Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the Margarita silver project in Chihuahua, discovered by the company in 2018; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects; the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Scorpius project in Ayacucho, Peru.

