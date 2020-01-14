Superior Gold Inc. Initiates Investor Access Program

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) is pleased to announce that it will be launching its investor access program where it will be hosting an inaugural luncheon for individual investors on Thursday January 30, 2020 at its Toronto office.
These luncheons will be held on a regular basis over the course of the year where interested parties can sign up for future events on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com. During these events, management will be providing a Company update followed by an opportunity for investors to ask questions and get to know the management team at Superior Gold.
Details of the inaugural luncheon are provided below.
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
SOURCE Superior Gold
Contact please contact: Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Corporate Development or Kate Stark, Director of Investor Relations, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293
