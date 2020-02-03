Galway Metals Announces Share Purchases by Robert Hinchcliffe

TORONTO, February 3, 2020 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTC PINK:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce that Robert Hinchcliffe, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company has acquired, through a series of transactions conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, an aggregate 1,557,900 common shares of the Company during 2019 and 2020, including 418,500 since the new year began.

As a result of the forgoing acquisitions, Mr. Hinchcliffe now owns a total of 13,979,019 common shares of Galway, representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Overall, since Galway's shares began trading in 2013 following its spin out to shareholders as a result of the $340 million sale of Galway Resources, Mr. Hinchcliffe has purchased 6.7 million shares in the open market, 4.7 million shares via private placements and 1.3 million shares acquired through the exercise of warrants and options. Total equity purchases since the Company began trading back in 2013 has been 12.7 million shares.

The securities are held for investment purposes, and Mr. Hinchcliffe may vary his holdings of securities as investment conditions warrant.

