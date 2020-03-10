Canterra Minerals Corp. Announces Passing Of Director Jim Eccott

VANCOUVER, March 10, 2020 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (CTM-TSX.V) (“Canterra” or “the Company”) announces with great sadness the sudden passing of Mr. Jim Eccott, a long-time director of the Company.
Jim was a pioneer in the diamond exploration industry and development in Canada and was president of Dia Met Minerals when Canada’s first diamond mine, Ekati, was discovered and put into production. Randy Turner, President and CEO of Canterra stated “Jim was a director of several companies and foundations, a mentor, gentleman and a friend to all. Jim will be greatly missed and on behalf of the Board of Directors the company sends it deepest condolences to the family.”
