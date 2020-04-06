New Era Updates Private Placement

BEIJING, April 06, 2020 - New Era Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NEM) (the “Company”) announced today that it has extended the date for completing its previously announced proposed non-brokered private placement of common shares at C$0.05 per share by up to 30 days from the present date. The Company also announced a slight increase in the maximum number of shares to be sold in the private placement to accommodate all subscriptions from up to 16,000,000 common shares (C$800,000) to up to 17,000,000 common shares (C$850,000). Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



About New Era

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

For additional information please contact:

Vicky Gao, Corporate Secretary

Tel: 86-13801155400

E-mail : gaoweishan@nemnemnem.com

