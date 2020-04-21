Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its First Quarter 2020 earnings conference call on:

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

10:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s First Quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register please go to: http://dpregister.com/10143128

First quarter results will be issued on May 18, 2020 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial Toll Free US +1-866-777-2509

Toll International +1-412-317-5413

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bvn200519.html

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:

USA Toll Free: +1- 877-344-7529

International: + 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10143128

Company Description

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

