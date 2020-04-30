Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com On May 6th, 2020

14:35 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
Coral Gold Resources invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: CLHRF; TSX-V: CLH), based in Vancouver focused on Gold today announced that David Wolfin, President and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 6th.

DATE: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET (09:00 a.m. PT)
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Coral Gold Resources Ltd.

Coral Gold Resources is a precious metals exploration company, where it has explored one of the world's richest gold districts in Nevada for over 30 years. The Company's primary asset is a sliding scale net smelter returns production royalty on Nevada Gold Mining's Robertson Property in Nevada. Robertson is located within Nevada Gold Mines' rich Pipeline/Cortez mine land holdings. The Company also holds a portfolio of nearby exploration projects. Our overall objective is to generate long-term wealth for shareholders.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coral-gold-resources-ltd-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-may-6th-2020-301050037.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Coral Gold Resources, Jennifer North, Director, Corporate Communications, 604-682-3701, jnorth@coralgold.com or ir@coralgold.com; Virtual Investor Conferences, John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Coral Gold Resources Ltd.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0M0ZK
CA2180022022
www.coralgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap