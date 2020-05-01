Alt Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the Quarter ending 31st March 2020. During the March quarter the Company has continued to focus on its Western Australian Mt Ida and Bottle Creek gold projects assets owned by the Company undertaking drilling programs at several prospect areas.Additionally, the Company delivered two global resource upgrades for the Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Projects1. The Company also lodged the Tim's Find mine plan during the quarter for approval by the Department of Mines Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in preparation for future planned mining activity2.The Company executed the Mining Service Agreement (MSA) with Blue Cap Mining for the contract mining of the Tim's Find project located at Mt Ida South and clearing permits and the Tim's Find haul road and the mine area having also been approved during the quarter to commence clearing operations.The Company's Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study has been advanced significantly during the quarter with comprehensive metallurgical leach testwork having been completed by ALS Perth and supervised by Como Engineers with gold and silver recovery data, OPEX estimates for all project pitshell optimisation and metrics having been delivered.To view the full report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/15CC2Y5W





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





