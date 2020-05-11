Menü Artikel
Metals and Mining Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the OTC Markets Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/May2020Metals-MiningVIC

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Company

Tickers

Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Resource Investing in a COVID-19
Impacted World

First Cobalt Corp.

(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)

GoldMining Inc.

(OTCQX: GLDLF | TSX: GOLD)

Rubicon Minerals Corp.

(OTCQX: RBYCF | TSX: RMX)

First Mining Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)

Allegiant Gold Ltd.

(OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU)

KORE Mining Ltd.

(OTCQB: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: CLHRF | TSX-V: CLH)

Lion One Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO | ASX: LLO)

Ascot Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT)

Corvus Gold, Inc.

(OTCQX: CORVF | TSX: KOR)

Novo Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX-V: NVO)

Roxgold Inc.

(OTCQX: ROGFF | TSX: ROXG)

New Pacific Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: NUPMF | TSX-V: NUAG)

Endeavour Mining Corp.

(OTCQX: EDVMF | TSX: EDV)

Troilus Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

Deep Yellow Ltd.

(OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

(OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL)

Rio2 Ltd.

(OTCQX: RIOFF | TSX-V: RIO)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

(OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN)

Lumina Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: LMGDF | TSX-V: LUM)

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK)

TriStar Gold, Inc.

(OTCQB: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG)

Skeena Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: SKREF | TSX-V: SKE)

Bear Creek Mining Corp.

(OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM)

Midas Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX)

Aurania Resources, Ltd.

(OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU

IsoEnergy Ltd.

(OTCQX: ISENF | TSX-V: ISO)

Royal Nickel Corp.

(OTCQX: RNKLF | TSX: RNX)

Western Magnesium Corp.

(OTCQB: MLYF | TSX-V: WMG)

Integra Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: IRRZF | TSX.V: ITR)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Neuste Artikel
