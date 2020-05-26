Australian Mining and Technology Metals Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the Mining and Technology Metals Virtual lnvestor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://www.tinyurl.com/0521VICAgendaPR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Presentation Tickers Keynote Presentations from The Honorable Bill Johnston, Minister of Mines, Western

Australia and Dr. Richard Blewett, Head of Mineral Systems, Geoscience Australia Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NTU) Arafura Resources Ltd. (ASX: ARU | Pink: ARAFF) Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE) Thor Mining PLC (ASX: THR | AIM: THR) Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: TGMGF | ASX: TGM) A Perspective on Prioritizing the Critical Metals by

Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: MLNLF | TSX-V: ML | Frankfurt: A3N2:GR) Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU | Frankfurt: NM9) Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU | TSX: EFR) GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com