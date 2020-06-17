Teranga Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 - Teranga Gold Corp. (“Teranga” or the “Company”) (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) hosted virtually earlier today.



At this Meeting, 128,011,688 shares were voted, representing 76.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Alan R. Hill 122,759,624 98.93% 1,326,390 1.07% Richard S. Young 124,045,503 99.97% 40,511 0.03% William J. Biggar 123,815,238 99.78% 270,776 0.22% Simon Bottoms 124,003,943 99.93% 82,071 0.07% Paula Caldwell St-Onge 123,940,403 99.88% 145,611 0.12% Jendayi E. Frazer 123,871,431 99.83% 214,583 0.17% David J. Mimran 122,956,714 99.09% 1,129,300 0.91% Alan R. Thomas 123,727,566 99.71% 358,448 0.29% Frank D. Wheatley 123,111,293 99.21% 974,721 0.79%

Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ernst & Young LLP 127,974,442 99.97% 37,246 0.03%

Re-approval of the Stock Option Plan

Votes For %

Votes For Votes Against %

Votes Against 120,995,504 97.51% 3,090,510 2.49%

With this vote, Teranga welcomes Paula Caldwell St-Onge to the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Caldwell had a 30-year career in the Canadian public service. She began her career with the Government of Canada’s Federal Environmental Assessment Agency and held progressively senior positions in the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the Privy Council Office, Environment Canada and Global Affairs Canada. She has also been the recipient of the Head of the Public Service Award for Excellence in Policy and the Queen’s Gold Jubilee medal.

“Ms. Caldwell St-Onge brings extensive government affairs and sustainability experience to the board, and her guidance will prove valuable as Teranga continues to grow while maintaining its reputation as a responsible gold producer and sharing the long-term sustainable benefits of mining with the communities our operations touch,” said Alan Hill, Chairman of the Board. “Today we are also saying farewell to two long-standing board members, Christopher R. Lattanzi and Edward Goldenberg, whom did not stand for re-election this year as we progress on a gradual and thoughtful refreshment to the composition of the board. We thank Mr. Lattanzi and Mr. Goldenberg for their years of service to Teranga’s development over the past 10 and 7 years, respectively.”

