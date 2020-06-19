Flow Metals Corp.: Completes Canadian Securities Exchange listing
Vancouver, June 19, 2020 Flow Metals Corp. (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the listing requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the Exchange) and its common shares (Shares) are being listed with commencement of trading effective June 22, 2020, under the symbol FWM". The Company has 20,266,315 Shares issued and outstanding. The Companys listing statement has been filed on SEDAR, and on the CSE website.
The Company expects to proceed with the initial work program on its New Brenda Gold Property in British Columbia, as recommended in the 43-101 technical report on the Property (available at sedar.com).
The board of directors of the Company consists of Scott Sheldon (also CEO), Brian Murray, (also CFO), Don Sheldon and Adrian Smith.
About Flow Metals
Flow Metals is a Canadian gold exploration company based in Vancouver. The Company seeks exciting data rich gold projects with low capital requirements. The Company holds a 100% interest in three Canadian gold projects. Please see the company presentation for project details: flowmetals.com/slidedeck
Sixtymile, Yukon:
The Yukon placer gold fields have produced gold in the tens of million ounces over the past 100 years. The bedrock sources of these gold-in-gravel deposits are finally being traced and discovered today. The Sixtymile Project contains two gold-producing creeks. Flow Metals is targeting the gold-bearing structures using geophysics, structural geology and drilling. Highlights from previous drilling include 1.5 g/t Au over 24 m.
New Brenda, British Columbia:
Bordered by two past producing mines in the prolific Quesnel Terrane of BC, the New Brenda project is located on prospective ground. The property covers 100 km2 and is cross-cut by a network of forestry roads. Trenching by Flow Metals in 2019 yielded 15.4 g/t Au over 1 m in a broader interval of 4 g/t Au over 4 m.
Ashuanipi, Quebec:
The Ashuanipi complex is 30 km northwest of Schefferville, Quebec. The banded iron formation gold project is in a granulite terrane with mineralization similar to greenstone belts. Targets on the claim are based on a CARDS Artificial Intelligence, generated by Windfall Geotek. A recent ground program yielded a samples ranging up to 17.45 g/t Au.For further information, please contact: Scott Sheldon, President604.725.1857 scott@flowmetals.com
Qualified Person
Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this news release.
Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include forward-looking information (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Companys business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Companys management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.
