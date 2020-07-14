Trigon Metals Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) announces today that it has relocated its registered head office to 130 Queens Quay East, Suite 1224, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0P6, Canada from 65 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario.



The Company has also terminated its consulting agreements with Forbes & Manhattan, Inc.

Jed Richardson, CEO of Trigon Metals Inc. commented, “These changes mark a significant milestone for Trigon as the company grows and advances our Silver and Copper projects in Morocco and Namibia. We look forward to new opportunities to the benefit of shareholders and employees as we begin a new chapter as a company.”

New Office Address (effective immediately)

130 Queens Quay East

Suite 1224

Toronto, Ontario M5A 0P6

Canada

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. Namibia is one of the world’s most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licences are three past producing mines including the Company’s flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

