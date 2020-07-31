Lake Resources NL: Lake in USA MicroCap Virtual Conference August 3

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) invites North American and UK/European based individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations in OTC's Conference on VirtualInvestorConferences.com- Monday, August 3, 2020 - 10am ET (NYC), 7am PT, 3pm GMT (London), 12 midnight (Sydney).- LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/35931Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, will present live at SNN Network's MicroCap Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, August 3, 2020 - 10am ET (NYC), 7am PT, 3pm GMT (London).This will be a live presentation. To access the presentation, please use the link provided:If attendees can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform.If investors would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Lake Resources NL , please register for the virtual event here:https://conference.snn.network/signup1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





