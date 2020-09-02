Gaia Metals Corp. Expands Land Package Following Phase I Surface Exploration at the Freeman Creek Property, Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, September 2, 2020 - Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) is pleased to announce that it has expanded the Freeman Creek Property (the "Property") claim position by more than 40% though the staking of an additional 30 claims totalling 263 ha (~650 acres). The Property, located near Salmon, ID, USA, now comprises 106 claims totalling approximately 862 ha (~2,131 acres) and is accessible via paved highway and a network of gravel roads and trails (See Figure below).

The expansion of the Property was initiated part way through the Company's recently completed Phase I surface exploration program (see news release dated August 31st, 2020). The surface program identified potentially mineralized extensions to the Carmen Creek Prospect in the northeast area of the Property, as well as a promising field assessment immediately adjacent to the original claim border at the Gold Dyke Prospect in the southwestern area of the Property.

In the Carmen Creek area, the Phase I program located the site of an historical mill from the early 1900s as well as numerous adits and blast pits. Limited documentation exists regarding the Carmen Creek mining operation from this period; however, the Phase I exploration of the area has identified historical adit and blast activity extending for at least 1 km in strike length and prompted the acquisition of the additional ground. There are no records of the Carmen Creek Prospect having been drill tested.

The Company is currently awaiting sample assays for its Phase I surface exploration program over the Property with planning underway for a Phase II drill program.

Figure 1: Freeman Creek Property - Original and new claims blocks

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium.

The Company's flagship asset is the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA. The Property hosts two major advanced targets; the Gold Dyke Prospect, with an historical drill intercept of 1.5 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 44.2 m (RDH 8), and the Carmen Creek Mine Prospect, with an historical outcrop sample assay of 14.15 g/t Au, 63 g/t Ag, and 1.2% Cu.

Additional assets include the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

