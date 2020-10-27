Brigadier's Drilling at Picachos Proves up to 5-Metre-Width and 170 Metres Down-Dip Extension in Vein Hosting High-Grade Historical Gold Mine

Vancouver, October 27, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (OTC: BGADF) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to announce that the first three diamond drill holes of a 5000 metre, 40-hole program at its Picachos Property ("Picachos") have intersected the San Agustín vein up to 125 metres below the historic Nuevo Carrito adit. Core from holes BRG-001 and 002 has been received by SGS Labs in Durango and core from BRG-003 will be picked up by SGS this week. Assays will be made public upon completion of the analytical work.

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Gold-Silver Property is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico and features 46 veins including San Agustín. The San Agustín mine was the subject of underground channel sampling by a prior operator which returned an average grade of 81.22 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 73.36 g/t silver (Ag) across 1.2 m (Thunderbird Projects news release dated 18 June 1997). Values of 185 g/t Au were cut across the bottom of a production shaft (sample HBM-73175).

Ranjeet Sundher, President and CEO, comments, "Michelle Robinson and her team on the ground at Picachos have delivered promising early results indicating that the vein which hosts the historic high grade San Agustin gold mine may be of material width and vertical continuity. The projects first ever diamond core drill program is playing a substantial role in assisting the Company to better understand the geology and structure of the four vein systems we are targeting, while uncovering important details previously unknown to historical operators."

BRG-001 is collared at the El Carrito Adit. El Carrito is oriented easterly (azimuth 110 degrees) at an elevation of about 673 metres and cross-cuts argillite in the hangingwall of the San Agustín Vein. Elevated values of gold and silver occur in the adit between 49 and 51.5 metres where results of 2.59 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 2.5 metres were previously obtained. Although the adit continued across the vein, that area is collapsed and no longer accessible. BRG-001 was drilled easterly (azimuth 112 degrees) for 96.7 metres and dips -55 degrees. Core recovery was as low as 70% between 70 and 75 metres down hole. Quartz-carbonate veining was intercepted between 75 and 82 metres down hole. From the cross-section presented below, it appears that BRG-001 cut through underground workings just above HBM-73175 and about 10 metres below historical sample line MCA-20569 which sample line returned XRF values of 94 ppm silver, 0.3% copper, 0.4% lead and 2% zinc across 1.6 metres. Approximately 15 metres above sample line MCA-20569, historical sample line MCA-25881 had a lab assay result of 29.5 g/t gold, 83 g/t silver, 0.1% copper, 0.5% lead, and 0.6% zinc across approximately 2.6 metres (see cross-section below).

BRG-002 is collared at the same location as BRG-001 and is angled -66 degrees under BRG-001. BRG-002 intercepted quartz-carbonate veining between 93 and 103 metres down hole, approximately 25 metres down-dip of BRG-001 and is believed to be well-under all of the underground workings. Similarly, BRG-003 is drilled under BRG-002 at a dip of -75 degrees. BRG-003 intercepted quartz-carbonate veining between 123 and 130 metres down-hole, approximately 40 metres down-dip of the intercept of BRG-002. Collectively, these historical and new drill hole intercepts have defined the San Agustin vein for more than 170 metres down-dip from surface.



Cross-Section of San Agustin Vein showing silver in ppm from field XRF readings.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 21, 2020. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

