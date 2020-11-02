Hudson Resources Announces New Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 02, 2020 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that Kevin Crawford, Donna Phillips, and Antony Harwood (the “New Directors”) have been elected to the Board of Directors at the Company’s annual general meeting held yesterday. The Company’s Board of Directors is now comprised of the three newly elected directors as well as Dave Frattaroli and Jim Cambon.



Mr. Crawford is a retired executive who was the Chairman of the board at SCR-Sibelco, a global (3.2 billion Euro) industrial minerals company based in Belgium (and parent company of U.S.-based Unimin Corporation) until 2016. Prior to becoming the Chairman, Mr. Crawford held several executive positions with Sibelco, including Group CEO. Mr. Crawford currently sits on the board of Connor Investor Services, Inc, a private investment advisory firm in Wyomissing, PA, with close to US$1 billion under management.

During his tenure at Sibelco, Mr. Crawford helped create one of the world’s largest industrial minerals companies with over 200 operations in 40 countries, more than 10,000 employees and over 3.2 billion Euros in revenues. He also grew Unimin from a small (four plants), several-hundred employee company which generated $100 million in sales, to the largest diversified-industrial minerals company in North America with over 40 plants, 2,500 employees and $2 billion in revenues.

Mr. Crawford obtained his MBA, with distinction, from Pace University and holds a BBA, Accounting, cum laude, with Niagara University.

Ms. Phillips has over thirty years of professional experience in business with particular focus in the areas of finance, corporate planning, land negotiations, business development, government relations, stakeholder/community relations and Indigenous negotiations in the energy industry. Ms. Phillips is the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited, a company with an organic growth story now producing > 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ms. Phillips adopted the principles of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) throughout her career. She has a deep understanding of the role of ESG through her relationships with Indigenous Peoples. She completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program and is the holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D).



Ms. Phillips is Vice‐Chair of the Board of Directors for Geoscience BC. She is President of the Petroleum Acquisition and Divestiture Association (PADA). In addition, she is a member of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Society of Unconventional Resources (CSUR). She is a member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers British Columbia Executive Policy Group and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen.

Ms. Phillips holds a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Regina, a CPA CMA certification and the ICD.D.

Dr. Antony (Tony) Harwood is an economic geologist with 35 years of international exploration and mining experience focused on “green” and “battery” metals (REE’s & lithium), gold and base metals. Dr. Harwood was a founder and appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. in 2009 and took the company to IPO on the TSX-V in 2011 exploring for REE and lithium. Previous to this, Dr. Harwood was the President and CEO of Africo Resources Ltd., which he listed on the TSX to develop a major copper-cobalt project in the DRC. Dr. Harwood served as Vice President of Placer Dome Inc. for 8 years, a major Canadian mining company before its acquisition by Barrick Gold Corp.

Dr. Harwood currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Tesoro Resources (TSX-V) and East African Metals (TSX-V). Dr. Harwood graduated from the University of Wales, College Cardiff, with a B.Sc. (Hons) cum laude and Ph.D. in Economic Geology.

Jim Cambon, President commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Kevin, Donna, and Tony to the board. The depth of experience and skillsets of these members will add significant value as we continue to grow the company. I would like to thank the outgoing directors, Flemming Knudsen, Herbert Wilson, Robert Shields, John McDonald, and John McConnell, for all their past contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

