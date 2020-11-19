Permit Amendment for Planned Bulk Sample

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces it has applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to amend Engineer Gold Mine's Environmental Management Act permit (the "Permit"). The Permit amendments are in preparation of a multi-year bulk sample program currently being planned for the Engineer Gold Mine.

The bulk sample program includes resuming operations of the existing 50 tonne per day Gravity Separation Mill (the "Mill") at the Engineer Gold Mine site. Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. has obtained the services of Ensero Solutions to manage the Permit amendment application and process.

The Permit amendment request includes an increase in tailings discharge from the Mill, which will allow for 24 hours of Mill operation at maximum capacity. Other requested amendments to the Permit were focused on providing operational flexibility related to active and maintenance dewatering of the underground workings. The Permit amendment request also includes increasing the allowable mine dewatering period from 7 months to 10 months to extend the period that the underground workings will be accessible for bulk sample collection.

The amended permit is targeted to be received in Q2 of 2021.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott Dorion, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%- owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and, the 2020 acquired, TAG, 7 km to the north of the historical Engineer Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

---------------------------------------------------------------- | | | |On Behalf of the |Contact Information | |Board of Directors | | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.|Corporate Inquiries: | | | | | | | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |"Andrew H. Rees" |Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |Mr. Andrew H. Rees |Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com| |--------------------------------------------------------------| |President | | ----------------------------------------------------------------

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

