American Manganese to Extend Term of Warrants

SURREY, November 19, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") will be extending the exercise period for 10,158,225 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.20 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to two private placement which closed over several tranches in 2018 and 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by one year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Private Placement of Units

Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on December 4, 2018, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be December 4, 2021.

Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on January 11, 2019, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be January 11, 2022.

Tranche 3: For Warrants issued on March 29, 2019, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be March 29, 2022.

Tranche 4: For Warrants issued on May 3, 2019, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be May 3, 2022.

Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

For Warrants issued on December 26, 2018, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be December 26, 2021.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778.574.4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

