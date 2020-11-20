Mainstream Announces Filing of Articles of Amendment

Toronto, November 20, 2020 - Mainstream Minerals Corp. (the "Company") announces that it has filed articles of amendment in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act to change the province in which the registered office of the Company is located from Manitoba to Ontario and to create Class A retractable shares and Class B retractable shares of the Company. Shareholders of the Company approved the amendments at its annual and special meeting held on September 21, 2020.

The authorized capital of the Company consists of: (i) an unlimited number of common shares ("Common Shares"); (ii) an unlimited number of retractable shares of one class designated as Class A retractable shares ("Class A Shares"); and (iii) an unlimited number of retractable shares of one class designated as Class B retractable shares ("Class B Shares"). The rights, privileges, restrictions, and conditions of the Common Shares, Class A Shares and Class B Shares are described in the notice and management information circular of the Company dated August 19, 2020.

A copy of the articles of amendment will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Whitton

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-1331

Email: jwhitton@irwinlowy.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68673