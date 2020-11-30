Harvest Gold Corporation Announces Increase in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, November 30, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and further to its news release of November 13, 2020, it has increased its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (a "Unit") and flow-through units (the "FT Units") to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 instead of the previously announced gross proceeds amount of up to $900,000. The Company will determine the breakdown of Units and FT Units to be issued up to a maximum combination of 6,900,000 Units and FT Units.

Unit Financing

The Company proposes to issue Units at $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable warrant with each warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years, provided that in the event that the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Company's Shares may become traded) is $0.35 or greater per Share during any fifteen (15) trading day period at any after the closing date, the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver, BC time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the Warrants.

FT Units Financing

The Company proposes to issue FT Units at $0.22 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one Warrant with each Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years, provided that in the event that the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Company's Shares may become traded) is $0.44 or greater per Share during any fifteen (15) trading day period after the closing date, the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver, BC time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the Warrants.

All securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for its initial exploration activities on its three 100% owned BC Properties, They will include planning, permitting, Indigenous consultations, airborne geophysics for all three properties and reconnaissance drilling on its Emerson property, The funds will also be used for continuing due diligence costs, marketing and general working capital.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

