American Manganese Inc. Achieves 99.7% Extraction of Lithium-ion Battery Material with Continuous Operation of Pilot Plant Project

SURREY, December 1, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the RecycLiCo™ pilot plant leach stages achieved 99.7% extraction of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt with continuous operation. These extraction results can be attributed to the Company's earlier pilot plant optimizations that include engineering upgrades and processing parameter modifications.

Subsequently, the pregnant leach solution (PLS) from the successfully leached lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC) cathode scrap material will be prepared for the technical feasibility project, formally known as, Synthesis of Cathode Material Precursors from Recycled Battery Scrap. The prepared PLS is to be integrated with the Company's recently acquired and specialized cathode precursor precipitation reactor. The reactor uses modern cathode manufacturing technology to produce the highest value cathode precursor product with specific chemical composition, purity, particle shape, particle size, and uniformity. This technical feasibility project received support and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

American Manganese's successfully leached lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA), announced in the October 6, 2020 press release, will also be prepared and integrated into the technical feasibility project. The final cathode precursor products will be sent to third parties for independent validation of product quality.

"Minimal recycling processing steps coupled with modern cathode manufacturing equipment, strategically positions the RecycLiCo™ patented process to offer a truly circular supply chain solution for lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. This process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

