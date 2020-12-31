American Manganese Reviews 2020 Highlights

Advances in Battery Recycling, Manganese Processing, and Gold-Copper-Rare Earth Spin-out

AMY Progresses U.S. Department of Energy/Critical Materials Institute Project; Receives U.S. Department of Defense Grant and Canadian Government Funding

SURREY, December 31, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to provide 2020 company and industry highlights in lithium-ion battery recycling, manganese processing, mining exploration, and financing that have put American Manganese in a strategic position for 2021.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling (RecycLiCo™) Highlights:

Achieved 99.7% extraction of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt from lithium-ion cathode material during pilot plant leach tests

Received funding from National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program for the project, Synthesis of Cathode Material Precursors from Recycled Battery Scrap

Acquired specialized cathode precipitation reactor to advance the production of recycled cathode material

Increased processing capacity of pilot plant pre-leach stage by 356% to 292kg/day of lithium-ion battery cathode material

Announced conceptual commercial recycling plant layout with a proposed processing capacity of 3 tonnes/day

Achieved 99.72% purity from recycling tests on electric vehicle battery materials from the U.S. Department of Energy and Critical Materials Institute Project

Manganese Process Highlights:

United States Defense Logistics Agency awarded AMY a grant to perform work on the U.S. Government's strategic National Defense manganese stockpile located near Wenden, Arizona

Approximately 550 pounds of manganese samples from Wenden Stockpile received for the bench-scale testing project using American Manganese's patented manganese process

Executive Order signed by the President of the United States, declaring a National Emergency to expand domestic mining industry for critical minerals such as manganese, for which the United States is 100% import-dependent.

Gold, Copper, and Rare Earth Exploration Highlights:

Proposed spin-out of BC gold, copper, and rare earth mineral claims into a new company to maximize shareholder value

Filed NI 43-101 technical summary report on Rocher DeBoule gold and copper property

Financing Highlights:

116% year-to-date increase in share price (Current: $0.40 and 52-week range: $0.10 - $0.72)

Raised $1,542,954 at $0.20 per unit in a non-brokered private placement

Raised $125,040 in flow-through units at $0.24 per unit in a non-brokered private placement

"2020 has been a year for the history books as we have all been faced with incredibly challenging times. I'm proud of our team and investors who have shown resilience and support as we worked to advance our technology on multiple fronts and contribute to domestic and circular supply chains," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We wish everyone a prosperous New Year from all of us at American Manganese."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

