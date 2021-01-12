American Manganese's Wenden Stockpile Testing Project is Underway and on Schedule

Publication in Journal of the Electrochemical Society Ranks in the Top 5% of all 16.5 Million Research Outputs Tracked by Altmetric

SURREY, January 12, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM)("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Wenden Stockpile testing project, funded by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), is underway and on schedule. At the end of December 2020, approximately 550 pounds of representative stockpile surface samples were collected from the National Defense Stockpile in Wenden, Arizona and received in Richmond, BC by American Manganese's contract R&D lab, Kemetco Research.

The material from the Wenden Stockpile is comprised of different styles of mineralization, which are marked and tagged by their source location for detailed analysis. Using AMY's patented manganese recovery process (US Patent No. 8,460,631), the initial testing steps include assaying and varying size reductions of the sample material to analyze leach conditions and establish realistic limits for selective manganese extraction and recovery. Testing is to be conducted on the individual samples as well as a master blend to determine the optimal processing conditions.

In 2013, American Manganese tested two Wenden Stockpile samples with results indicating that the Wenden material is receptive to treatment with American Manganese's patented process and flowsheet, initially developed for Artillery Peak's low-grade manganese resources. The 2013 testing recommended confirmatory measurements, and a larger selection of samples, as outlined in the program that will take place under the DLA grant. The Company believes the higher-grade Wenden stockpile material could potentially have smaller equipment footprint requirements and lower operating costs than the flowsheet developed for the Artillery Peak low-grade manganese resources.

Representative Samples from Wenden National Defense Stockpile in Arizona

Since the development of American Manganese's patented process for efficient recovery of manganese from lower grade resources, the manganese market has transformed with the rapid commercialization of electric vehicles. Roskill's manganese market report expects manganese sulphate demand from lithium-ion batteries to double over the next decade as electric vehicle market penetration ramps up.

American Manganese is also pleased to provide an update on the detailed technical paper, Experimental Study on Recycling of Spent Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Materials - IOPscience, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Electrochemical Society (JES). This technical paper describes the experimental work leading to the development of RecycLiCo™, the Company's process for the recycling of valuable and critical metals from spent lithium-ion battery cathode materials. Out of all 16,580,141 research outputs ever tracked by Altmetric, the technical paper has ranked in the top 5%. The Altmetric Attention Score is a high-level measure of the quality and quantity of online attention the publication has received.

"To be peer reviewed speaks well for the results achieved by our patented process," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "To be in the 97th percentile or top 5% of the 16,580,141 research outputs should be a source of pride for our management, shareholders, directors, and advisors."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

