Revelo Resources Corp: Shareholder Special Meeting Update

Vancouver, January 25, 2021 - Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo") reminds shareholders to cast their votes by 11:00 am (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 for Revelo's Special Meeting of Shareholders with respect to its proposed merger with Austral Gold Ltd.. In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, attendance at the Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00am (Vancouver time) is not recommended and Revelo strongly urges shareholders to attend by conference call only. Shareholders may attend the Special Meeting by listening and participating (but not voting) by conference call on the following numbers:

North America: 1-800-319-7310 (Toll Free)

International: (+) 1-604-638-5353 (Long distances charges will apply)

Access Code: 95019#

Revelo is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RVL). Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for gold and copper located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company has agreed to be acquired by Austral Gold Ltd. (see news release dated November 12, 2020). For more information, please visit Revelo's website here www.reveloresources.com.

Michael Winn, Chairman

Timothy J Beale | President & CEO

T: +1 604 687-5544 | info@reveloresources.com | www.reveloresources.com

