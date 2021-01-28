American Manganese Inc. Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Listing in U.S

Upgraded Listing to Increase Exposure for AMYZF

SURREY, January 28, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors by up- listing its common shares listed for trading from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

"We believe listing American Manganese on the OTCQB market will provide increased liquidity and trading capabilities in our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "With our recent lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling technology development and emphasis on transparency, management believes that the Company is in the ideal position to up-list to the OTCQB Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides."

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "AMY", in Frankfurt under its existing symbol "2AM", and in the U.S. under its OTC Pink Market symbol "AMYZF".

About OTC Market Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

