American Manganese Inc. Achieves 99% Manganese Extraction for U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Wenden Stockpile Project

SURREY, February 4, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive manganese extraction results for the Company's Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing bench-scale project, funded by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Following a series of bench-scale tests to determine optimal process conditions, leach tests using AMY's patented manganese process achieved up to 99% extraction of manganese.

American Manganese's most recent results are a positive initial step within the complete scope of the DLA project, aiming to provide a proof of concept for treating Wenden Stockpile material to efficiently produce electrolytic manganese metal (EMM). Additional bench-scale tests and reports will include unit operations for solid-liquid separation, tailings characterization, manganese carbonate precipitation, and EMM testing.

"I am extremely excited with the progression and optimization on our Wenden Stockpile project," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Our goal is to model for DLA the bench-scale project with consideration to a larger commercial advanced material processing facility at the Wenden Stockpile."

Bench-scale tests are used to define suitable unit operations and develop a commercially viable flow sheet that could potentially produce a strategic and domestic supply of EMM from the U.S. National Defense Stockpile in Wenden, Arizona, which consists of manganese ore mined in the 1950s and 1960s. With consideration to a future advanced material processing facility, bench-scale testing provides process flow sheet improvements that could potentially reduce equipment footprint requirements and operating costs.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

