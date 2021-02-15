Former Tesla Director for Central Europe Joins American Manganese Advisory Board

Jochen Rudat to Focus on European Business Opportunities for RecycLiCo™

SURREY, February 15, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that Jochen Rudat, a former Tesla Director for Central Europe, has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Rudat has an illustrious background and reputation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. He has spent 10 years working under Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, where he helped launch Models S, 3, X and Roadster in Europe. Jochen was hired by Elon Musk to build a sales and marketing force in Europe that grew to nearly 300 employees during his tenure.

"We are delighted to welcome such an experienced member of the EV industry to the American Manganese team," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Jochen's expert industry insight will be an invaluable resource as we explore business development and strategic partnerships for RecycLiCo™ in Europe."

Before Tesla, Mr. Rudat worked for several prominent car manufacturers such as BMW, Kia and Porsche. Most recently, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Pininfarina to launch its electric hypercar, Battista. Moreover, Mr. Rudat is the founder of Electric Ventures, a consultancy service focused on investments in sustainable transport.

The Company has granted Mr. Rudat one million incentive stock options with an exercise term of five years and an exercise price of $1.99/share.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

