American Manganese Inc. to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in the U.S.

SURREY, March 2, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2021, the Company's common shares are approved to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "AMYZF". American Manganese's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "AMY" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under its existing symbol "2AM".

"American Manganese's OTCQB listing market provides a regulated platform that will enhance the visibility and trading capability of our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "We are confident that trading on the OTCQB will further enhance liquidity for our current shareholders and promote greater awareness of the Company and its developing projects."

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and market information on American Manganese at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMYZF/overview

About OTC Market Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

American Manganese Inc.

RecycLiCoTM

